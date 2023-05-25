WTC फाइनल के लिए टीम में शामिल होगा ये धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर! कोच ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट
topStories1hindi1710919
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC फाइनल के लिए टीम में शामिल होगा ये धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर! कोच ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जाएगा. इस मैच से पहले टीम के स्क्वॉड में एक धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर को शामिल किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC फाइनल के लिए टीम में शामिल होगा ये धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर! कोच ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट

World Test Championship final 2023: भारतीय टीम लंदन में 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच खेलेगी. टीम इंडिया ने लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जगह बनाई है. वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहली बार इस टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल खेलेगी. लेकिन अहम मुकाबले से पहले एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए एक धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर को टीम में शामिल किया जा सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Akshay Kumar
हसीना दो दीवाना एक...शिल्पा या रवीना किसके साथ ज्यादा भाई Akshay Kumar की जोड़ी?
Sara Ali Khan
Sara की नहीं आई गाड़ी तो भागकर पकड़ा ऑटो और पहुंच गईं घर! सादगी पर ये बोले फैंस
up
केसरिया कुर्ता पहनने पर इमाम ने धमकाया, नमाज पढ़ने से रोका; पुलिस तक पहुंचा मामला