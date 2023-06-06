Virat Kohli: संन्यास भंग करके टेस्ट क्रिकेट में फिर से लौट रहा कोहली का सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन, अचानक मच गया तहलका!
Virat Kohli Rival: टीम इंडिया के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली का इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन अब अपना संन्यास भंग करके टेस्ट क्रिकेट में फिर से वापस लौटने की तैयारी में है. इस खबर के आते ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में अचानक तहलका मच गया है.

Virat Kohli Biggest Rival: टीम इंडिया के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली का इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन अब अपना संन्यास भंग करके टेस्ट क्रिकेट में फिर से वापस लौटने की तैयारी में है. इस खबर के आते ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में अचानक तहलका मच गया है. क्रिकेट के मैदान पर विराट कोहली के लिए इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर मोईन अली हमेशा से ही सबसे बड़े दुश्मन साबित हुए हैं. मोईन अली का इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में विराट कोहली के खिलाफ बेहतरीन रिकॉर्ड रहा है. 

