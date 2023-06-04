फैन हो तो ऐसा... Dhoni की दीवानगी में शख्स ने छपवाया अपनी शादी का ऐसा कार्ड
topStories1hindi1724112
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

फैन हो तो ऐसा... Dhoni की दीवानगी में शख्स ने छपवाया अपनी शादी का ऐसा कार्ड

MS Dhoni: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के एक फैन ने अपनी शादी का अनोखा कार्ड छपवाया है. ये कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

 

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

फैन हो तो ऐसा... Dhoni की दीवानगी में शख्स ने छपवाया अपनी शादी का ऐसा कार्ड

MS Dhoni Photo On Wedding Card: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (Team India) के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की फैन फॉलोइंग दुनियाभर में देखी जाती है. हाल ही में आईपीएल 2023 के दौरान सीएसके के हर मैच में धोनी को स्पोर्ट करने के लिए हजारों फैंस की भीड़ मैदान तक पहुंच रही थी. लेकिन, उनके एक फैन ने तो दीवानगी की सारी हदें पार कर दी हैं. धोनी के एक फैन ने अपनी शादी का अनोखा कार्ड छपवाया है. ये कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
hotel room
होटल में बेड पर हमेशा चार तकिए ही क्यों रखें जाते हैं, क्या आप जानते हैं इसकी वजह