World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए टीम का ऐलान, सेलेक्टर्स ने इन 16 खिलाड़ियों की खोली किस्मत
ODI World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत में खेला जाएगा. इस मेन इवेंट से पहले 10 टीमों के बीच वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर के मैच खेले जाने हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: नेपाल क्रिकेट संघ (Cricket Association of Nepal) के सेलेक्शन पैनल ने 18 जून से शुरू होने वाले 2023 आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप (ICC World Cup Qualifier) क्वालीफायर के लिए 16 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. ये टूर्नामेंट जिम्बाब्‍वे (Zimbabwe) की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. रोहित पौडेल (Rohit Poudel) टीम की कप्तानी करेंगे जो उनका पहला मेगा इवेंट होगा. नेपाल ने अपने पिछले 18 मैचों में से केवल एक में हार का सामना किया और आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर के साथ-साथ एशिया कप के लिए भी क्वालीफाई किया है.

