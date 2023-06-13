IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर इन 2 भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का डेब्यू होना तय! अकेले दम पर जिता चुके हैं मैच
IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर इन 2 भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का डेब्यू होना तय! अकेले दम पर जिता चुके हैं मैच

Team India: टीम इंडिया WTC फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से हार के बाद अब जुलाई में वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करेगी. इस दौरे पर टीम इंडिया 1 महीने तक रहेगी, जहां तीनों फॉर्मेट में क्रिकेट खेलना है. इस दौर पर टीम इंडिया को खूंखार बल्लेबाजी करने वाले दो बल्लेबाज मिलने वाले हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर इन 2 भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का डेब्यू होना तय! अकेले दम पर जिता चुके हैं मैच

India vs West Indies 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में हार के बाद टीम इंडिया महीनेभर के रेस्ट पर है. इसके बाद अब टीम सीधे 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करेगी. इस दौरे पर भारतीय टीम को 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. भारत का वेस्टइंडीज दौरा 12 जुलाई से शुरू होकर 13 अगस्त तक चलेगा. इस दौरे पर आईपीएल 2023 में घातक बल्लेबाजी करने वाले दो बल्लेबाजों का टीम इंडिया के लिए डेब्यू लगभग तय है.

