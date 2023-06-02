Rohit Sharma: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीतते ही रोहित शर्मा रच देंगे इतिहास, ये महारिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले बनेंगे पहले भारतीय कप्तान
topStories1hindi1721215
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Rohit Sharma: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीतते ही रोहित शर्मा रच देंगे इतिहास, ये महारिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले बनेंगे पहले भारतीय कप्तान

Hitman Record: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) 7 जून से लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जाएगा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की ट्रॉफी (WTC Final 2023) जीतकर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) इतिहास रच सकते हैं. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीतते ही रोहित शर्मा रच देंगे इतिहास, ये महारिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले बनेंगे पहले भारतीय कप्तान

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) 7 जून से लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जाएगा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की ट्रॉफी (WTC Final 2023) जीतकर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) इतिहास रच सकते हैं. बता दें कि रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का खिताब जीतकर एक ऐसा महारिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लेंगे जो आज तक कभी कोई भारतीय कप्तान अपने नाम दर्ज नहीं करवा पाया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...