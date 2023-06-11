WTC Final 2023: रोहित ने इस खिलाड़ी को ना खिलाकर अपने पैरों पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी, 10 साल बाद जिता देता ICC ट्रॉफी!
WTC Final 2023: रोहित ने इस खिलाड़ी को ना खिलाकर अपने पैरों पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी, 10 साल बाद जिता देता ICC ट्रॉफी!

Team India: लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में हुए खेले गए WTC फाइनल मैच में भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों शर्मनाक हार झेलनी पड़ी. इस हार के साथ ही टीम इंडिया के 10 साल बाद ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना भी अधूरा रह गया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: रोहित ने इस खिलाड़ी को ना खिलाकर अपने पैरों पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी, 10 साल बाद जिता देता ICC ट्रॉफी!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच हुई टेस्ट चैंपियन की जंग में कंगारुओं ने भारत को हराकर ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने के सपना तोड़ दिया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को ओवल के मैदान पर 444 रनों का रिकॉर्ड लक्ष्य दिया. इस विशाल लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज मात्र 234 रन ही बना सके और मैच हार गए. रोहित शर्मा ने इस मैच में एक खिलाड़ी को ना खिलाकर बड़ी गलती कर दी.

