2-3 नहीं... इतने करोड़ की है सचिन तेंदुलकर की नई-नवेली कार, कीमत जानकर लगेगा झटका!
Sachin Tendulkar buys New Lamborghini: क्रिकेट के भगवान कहे जाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर ने एक नई लेंबोर्गिनी कार खरीदी है. इसके फीचर आपको हैरान कर देंगे. वहीं कीमत सुनकर आपके कान खड़े हो जाएंगे.

Jun 02, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar car collection: मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर को कार कलेक्शन (Car Collection) करने का बड़ा शौक है. हाल ही में उनके शौक ने कार कलेक्शन में एक और इजाफा किया है. आपको बता दें कि सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar New Car) ने अपने कार कलेक्शन में नए सदस्य लेंबोर्गिनी उरुस एस (Lamborghini Urus S) को शामिल किया है. इस कार को पूरी दुनिया में रईसों द्वारा खूब पसंद किया जाता है क्योंकि इसके फीचर काफी बेहतरीन और कार का लुक भी बेहद खूबसूरत हैं. Lamborghini Urus S की एक्स शो रूम प्राइस 4.18 करोड़ रुपये है. इसका ड्राइविंग एक्सपीरिएंस भी काफी कमाल है.

