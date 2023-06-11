WTC Final 2023: मात्र 8 मैच खेलने वाले इस खिलाड़ी ने डुबोई टीम इंडिया की नैया, बल्लेबाजों का बना काल!
WTC Final 2023: मात्र 8 मैच खेलने वाले इस खिलाड़ी ने डुबोई टीम इंडिया की नैया, बल्लेबाजों का बना काल!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच हुआ. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मैच में भारत को 209 रनों से हराकर पहली बार WTC ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की. इस हार के साथ ही भारतीय टीम का आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना एक बार फिर अधूरा रह गया.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Team India: लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेले गए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत के 10 साल बाद आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने के सपने को चकनाचूर करते हुए जीत दर्ज कर ली. इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने शुरुआत से ही मजबूत पकड़ बनाई हुई थी. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए मात्र 8 टेस्ट मैच खेलने वाले एक खिलाड़ी ने भारतीय टीम के बल्लेबाजों की नाक में दम कर दी.

