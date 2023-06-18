Asia Cup: एशिया कप से पहले आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, फिट हुआ ये खिलाड़ी; टीम में भी हुई वापसी
Asia Cup: एशिया कप से पहले आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, फिट हुआ ये खिलाड़ी; टीम में भी हुई वापसी

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. एक बड़े मैच विनर ने टीम में वापसी कर ली है. ये खिलाड़ी पिछले कुछ समय से चोट के चलते टीम से बाहर चल रहा था.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

Asia Cup: एशिया कप से पहले आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, फिट हुआ ये खिलाड़ी; टीम में भी हुई वापसी

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) के शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. एशिया कप-2023 की शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से होगी. इस साल एशिया कप वनडे फॉर्मेट में खेला जाएगा. वनडे फॉर्मेट में एशिया कप आखिरी बार 2018 में हुआ था. इस अहम टूर्नामेंट से पहले एक बड़े मैच विनर ने टीम में वापसी कर ली है. ये खिलाड़ी पिछले कुछ समय से चोट के चलते टीम से बाहर चल रहा था.

