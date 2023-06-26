Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट के चलते नहीं खेलेगा ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी!
Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट के चलते नहीं खेलेगा ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी!

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. चोट के चलते टीम के एक स्टार खिलाड़ी के लिए एशिया कप में खेलना नामुमकिन लग रहा है.

Jun 26, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट के चलते नहीं खेलेगा ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी!

Asia Cup 2023 Team India: भारतीय टीम को 31 अगस्त से एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) जैसा बड़ा टूर्नामेंट खेलना है. ये टूर्नामेंट हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर खेला जाएगा. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया अपने सारे मैच श्रीलंका में खेलेगी. इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. चोट के चलते टीम इंडिया का एक स्टार खिलाड़ी के लिए एशिया कप में खेलना नामुमकिन लग रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी पीठ की चोट से जूझ रहा है.

