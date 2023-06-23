IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में विंडीज के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन की होगी वापसी, अकेले ही पूरी टीम को कर देगा तबाह!
Team India: भारतीय टीम के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे की शुरुआत 12 जुलाई से होगी. भारत को वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. इस सीरीज में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा के हाथों में होगी. टीम इंडिया में अचानक विंडीज टीम के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन की वापसी होगी. 

India Tour Of West Indies 2023: भारतीय टीम के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे की शुरुआत 12 जुलाई से होगी. भारत को वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. इस सीरीज में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा के हाथों में होगी. टीम इंडिया में अचानक विंडीज टीम के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन की वापसी होगी. इस खिलाड़ी के खेलने की खबर सुनकर वेस्टइंडीज की टीम में खौफ का माहौल होगा. ये खिलाड़ी इस सीरीज का सबसे खतरनाक खिलाड़ी होगा, जो वेस्टइंडीज की टीम का काल बन जाएगा. ये खिलाड़ी अपने अकेले दम पर भारत को मैच और सीरीज जिता सकता है. 

