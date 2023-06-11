IND vs AUS: ओवल में कोहली ने बनाया 'विराट' कीर्तिमान, ऐसा करने वाले बने दुनिया के दूसरे बल्लेबाज
IND vs AUS: ओवल में कोहली ने बनाया 'विराट' कीर्तिमान, ऐसा करने वाले बने दुनिया के दूसरे बल्लेबाज

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबला जारी है. इस मैच की दूसरी पारी में कुछ रन बनाते ही विराट कोहली ने अपने नाम एक बड़ा कीर्तिमान कर लिया है. वह सचिन तेंदुलकर और राहुल द्रविड़ जैसे दिग्गजों के खास क्लब में शामिल हो गए हैं.

IND vs AUS: ओवल में कोहली ने बनाया 'विराट' कीर्तिमान, ऐसा करने वाले बने दुनिया के दूसरे बल्लेबाज

Virat Kohli: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच जारी है. पांचवें दिन भारत को टेस्ट में चैंपियन बनने के लिए 280 रनों की जरूरत है. पांचवें दिन का खेल शुरू हो चुका है चौथे दिन विराट कोहली 44 रन बनाकर नाबाद लौटे. इन्हीं रनों के साथ कोहली ने अपने नाम एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड कर लिया. उन्होंने महान सचिन तेंदुलकर और राहुल द्रविड़ के एक खास क्लब में एंट्री कर ली है.

