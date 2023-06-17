Team India: ये 3 खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड कप में चमका देंगे टीम इंडिया की किस्मत, 12 साल बाद ट्रॉफी पक्की!
Team India: ये 3 खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड कप में चमका देंगे टीम इंडिया की किस्मत, 12 साल बाद ट्रॉफी पक्की!

World cup 2023: टीम इंडिया को इसी साल अपने ही घर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है. इस बड़े ICC टूर्नामेंट को जीतने का इंतजार भारतीय टीम पिछले 12 सालों से कर रही है. ऐसे में इस बार अगर टीम को ये ट्रॉफी नाम करनी है तो इन तीन खिलाड़ियों को अहम भूमिका निभानी होगी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Indian Cricket team: टीम इंडिया के पास इस साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जीत इतिहास रचने का सुनहरा मौका है. उस साल भारत में ही इस ICC टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन होना है. यह टीम के लिए एक सकारात्मक पहलू है, लेकिन अगर टीम को 10 साल बाद ICC ट्रॉफी जीतनी है तो कड़ी मेहनत करनी होगी. इन वर्ल्ड कप में टीम इंडिया के 3 खिलाड़ी का चलना बेहद ही जरूरी है. अगर ये खिलाड़ी फ्लॉप रहे तो एक बार फिर टीम का बंटाधार हो जाएगा.

