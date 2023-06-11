Catch Controversy: चीट..चीट..चीट.., स्टेडियम में हुई कंगारू खिलाड़ियों की हूटिंग; हरभजन ने भी जमकर लताड़ा
topStories1hindi1732893
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Catch Controversy: चीट..चीट..चीट.., स्टेडियम में हुई कंगारू खिलाड़ियों की हूटिंग; हरभजन ने भी जमकर लताड़ा

Shubman Gill Catch Controversy: टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल का विवादित कैच लपकने वाले कैमरन ग्रीन और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम की यहां मौजूद भारतीय समर्थकों ने जमकर हूटिंग की. चाय से ठीक पहले स्कॉट बॉलैंड की गेंद पर गिल के शॉट पर गेंद गली में पहुंची जहां ग्रीन ने डाइव लगाकर कैच लपका लेकिन गेंद लगभग जमीन को छू रही थी. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

Catch Controversy: चीट..चीट..चीट.., स्टेडियम में हुई कंगारू खिलाड़ियों की हूटिंग; हरभजन ने भी जमकर लताड़ा

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल का विवादित कैच लपकने वाले कैमरन ग्रीन और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम की यहां मौजूद भारतीय समर्थकों ने जमकर हूटिंग की. चाय से ठीक पहले स्कॉट बॉलैंड की गेंद पर गिल के शॉट पर गेंद गली में पहुंची जहां ग्रीन ने डाइव लगाकर कैच लपका लेकिन गेंद लगभग जमीन को छू रही थी. गिल ने 18 रन बनाए और रोहित शर्मा के साथ 41 रन की साझेदारी में अच्छी बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट