WTC फाइनल में इस खिलाड़ी को मौका देने की उठी मांग, बल्लेबाजों के लिए साबित होगा काल!
WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच खेला जाना है. इस अहम मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग ने एक खिलाड़ी को मौका देने की मांग उठाई है.

May 26, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीमें आमने-सामने होंगी. इस महामुकाबले की शुरुआत लंदन में 7 जून से होगी. दोनों टीमों ने अपने स्क्वॉड का ऐलान पहले ही कर दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग (Ricky Ponting) ने एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी का नाम बताया है जिसको इस बड़े मुकाबले में खेलने का मौका मिलना चाहिए. ये खिलाड़ी अपनी घातक गेंदबाजी के लिए जाना जाता है.

