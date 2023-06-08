WTC Final: शुभमन गिल का विकेट लेने वाले पेसर ने कह दी ऐसी बात, फैंस को लग जाएगी मिर्ची!
topStories1hindi1730326
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: शुभमन गिल का विकेट लेने वाले पेसर ने कह दी ऐसी बात, फैंस को लग जाएगी मिर्ची!

IND vs AUS: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ दूसरे दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक 5 विकेट पर 151 रन बनाए. अभी टीम इंडिया पहली पारी के आधार पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया से 318 रन से पीछे है. युवा ओपनर शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) से उम्मीदें थीं लेकिन वह जल्दी आउट हो गए. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: शुभमन गिल का विकेट लेने वाले पेसर ने कह दी ऐसी बात, फैंस को लग जाएगी मिर्ची!

India vs Australia, WTC Final-2023: भारतीय टीम का पलड़ा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच में कमजोर नजर आ रहा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाने के बाद भारत के 5 विकेट जल्दी झटक लिए. दूसरे दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक भारत ने 5 विकेट पर 151 रन बनाए. अभी टीम इंडिया पहली पारी के आधार पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया से 318 रन से पिछड़ रही है. इस मैच में भारत के युवा ओपनर शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) जल्दी आउट हो गए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट