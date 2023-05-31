Oval: ओवल की पिच टीम इंडिया को जिताएगी WTC फाइनल? ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी को सता रहा डर
Oval: ओवल की पिच टीम इंडिया को जिताएगी WTC फाइनल? ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी को सता रहा डर

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 का फाइनल मैच इंग्लैंड के द ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बल्लेबाज स्टीव स्मिथ ने इस मैदान पर पिच पर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Oval: ओवल की पिच टीम इंडिया को जिताएगी WTC फाइनल? ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी को सता रहा डर

WTC Final 2023 At Oval: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 का फाइनल मैच 7 से लेकर 11 जून 2023 तक खेला जाएगा. इस मैच के लिए एक रिजर्व डे भी रखा गया है. ये मैच इंग्लैंड के द ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बल्लेबाज स्टीव स्मिथ को उम्मीद है कि ओवल में बल्लेबाजी के लिए अनुकूल पिच होगी. लेकिन इसके साथ ही उनका मानना है कि खेल आगे बढ़ने के साथ उनकी टीम को भारत जैसी परिस्थितियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है.

