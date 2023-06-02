WTC Final में पानी पिलाते नजर आएंगे टीम इंडिया के ये 4 खिलाड़ी, प्लेइंग इलेवन में मौका मिलना नामुमकिन!
WTC Final में पानी पिलाते नजर आएंगे टीम इंडिया के ये 4 खिलाड़ी, प्लेइंग इलेवन में मौका मिलना नामुमकिन!

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final 2023) 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय समयानुसार दोपहर 3:00 बजे से खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा के हाथों में है. टीम इंडिया के 4 बदकिस्मत खिलाड़ी ऐसे हैं, जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ओवल के मैदान पर होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में पानी पिलाते नजर आएंगे.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

WTC Final में पानी पिलाते नजर आएंगे टीम इंडिया के ये 4 खिलाड़ी, प्लेइंग इलेवन में मौका मिलना नामुमकिन!

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final 2023) 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय समयानुसार दोपहर 3:00 बजे से खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा के हाथों में है. टीम इंडिया के 4 बदकिस्मत खिलाड़ी ऐसे हैं, जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ओवल के मैदान पर होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में पानी पिलाते नजर आएंगे और उन्हें बेंच गर्म करनी पड़ेगी. टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन में इन 4 खिलाड़ियों को मौका मिलना नामुमकिन है. आइए एक नजर डालते हैं, ऐसे ही 4 खिलाड़ियों पर:

