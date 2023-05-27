IPL Final: ऐसी पिच पर खेला जाएगा आईपीएल का फाइनल मैच, कोच के बयान से मचा तहलका!
IPL Final: ऐसी पिच पर खेला जाएगा आईपीएल का फाइनल मैच, कोच के बयान से मचा तहलका!

Coach Statement: अहमदाबाद के प्रतिष्ठित नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में आईपीएल 2023 (IPL 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा. इस महामुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) आमने-सामने होंगी.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Final : अहमदाबाद में चार बार की चैंपियन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (GT vs CSK) के बीच आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन का फाइनल (IPL 2023 Final) मैच खेला जाएगा. रविवार 28 मई को होने वाले इस खिताबी मुकाबले के लिए दोनों टीमें तैयार हैं. इस बीच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के हेड कोच स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग (Stephen Fleming Statement) ने पिच को लेकर बयान दिया है. 

