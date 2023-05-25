IPL 2023: चेन्नई की पिच को लेकर उठे सवाल, खिताब जीतने की दौड़ से बाहर होने पर पांड्या ने दिया ये बयान
Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

IPL 2023: IPL 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मुकाबले में बुधवार को मुंबई इंडियंस ने लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स को 81 रनों से रौंद दिया, जिसके बाद इस टीम का खिताब जीतने का सपना टूट गया है. चेन्नई की स्लो विकेट पर मुंबई इंडियंस के तेज गेंदबाज आकाश मधवाल ने कहर मचाते हुए लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स की पारी को तहस-नहस कर दिया. आकाश मधवाल ने पांच रन पर पांच विकेट लेकर लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स को 101 रनों पर समेट दिया. 

