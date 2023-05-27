Video: मैच के बाद चुपके से गिल के कान में कुछ कहते दिखे सचिन, सोशल मीडिया पर मच गया तहलका
Video: मैच के बाद चुपके से गिल के कान में कुछ कहते दिखे सचिन, सोशल मीडिया पर मच गया तहलका

Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar: भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ खेले गए क्वालीफायर-2 मैच में अपने बल्ले से तबाही मचाकर रख दी. शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ खेले गए क्वालीफायर-2 मैच में अपने बल्ले से तूफान मचाते हुए 60 गेंदों पर 129 रन ठोक दिए. शुभमन गिल ने अपनी पारी में 7 चौके और 10 छक्के ठोक दिए. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Video: मैच के बाद चुपके से गिल के कान में कुछ कहते दिखे सचिन, सोशल मीडिया पर मच गया तहलका

IPL 2023 News: भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ खेले गए क्वालीफायर-2 मैच में अपने बल्ले से तबाही मचाकर रख दी. शुभमन गिल ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ खेले गए क्वालीफायर-2 मैच में अपने बल्ले से तूफान मचाते हुए 60 गेंदों पर 129 रन ठोक दिए. शुभमन गिल ने अपनी पारी में 7 चौके और 10 छक्के ठोक दिए. शुभमन गिल ने इस शतक के साथ ही IPL 2023 में अपने कुल 3 शतक पूरे कर लिए हैं. शुभमन गिल ने इस IPL सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा 851 रन बना लिए हैं और ऑरेंज कैप पर भी उनका कब्जा है. 

