IPL 2023: प्लेऑफ से बाहर होने पर टूटा विराट कोहली का दिल, पहली बार सामने आया ये रिएक्शन
IPL 2023: प्लेऑफ से बाहर होने पर टूटा विराट कोहली का दिल, पहली बार सामने आया ये रिएक्शन

Virat Kohli: रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) की टीम का इस साल भी IPL खिताब जीतने का सपना टूट गया है, जिसके बाद पहली बार स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली का रिएक्शन सामने आया है. रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने कहा कि RCB टीम आईपीएल 2023 से निराशाजनक रूप से बाहर होने के बाद अगले सीजन में मजबूती से लौटेगी. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

IPL 2023: प्लेऑफ से बाहर होने पर टूटा विराट कोहली का दिल, पहली बार सामने आया ये रिएक्शन

IPL 2023 News: रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) की टीम का इस साल भी IPL खिताब जीतने का सपना टूट गया है, जिसके बाद पहली बार स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली का रिएक्शन सामने आया है. रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने कहा कि RCB टीम आईपीएल 2023 से निराशाजनक रूप से बाहर होने के बाद अगले सीजन में मजबूती से लौटेगी. शुभमन गिल के 52 रनों पर नाबाद 104 रनों से रविवार को गुजरात टाइटंस ने आरसीबी को हरा कर उसे टूनार्मेंट से बाहर कर दिया था.

