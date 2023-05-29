IPL 2023: हार्दिक चलेंगे CSK के खिलाफ ये खतरनाक चाल, इस प्लेइंग-11 के साथ उतरेगी गुजरात टीम!
IPL 2023: हार्दिक चलेंगे CSK के खिलाफ ये खतरनाक चाल, इस प्लेइंग-11 के साथ उतरेगी गुजरात टीम!

IPL 2023 Final: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ बीच खेला जाना है. मूसलाधार बारिश के कारण ये मैच 28 मई के बजाय रिजर्व डे(29 मई) को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

IPL 2023: हार्दिक चलेंगे CSK के खिलाफ ये खतरनाक चाल, इस प्लेइंग-11 के साथ उतरेगी गुजरात टीम!

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing 11: आईपीएल 2023 की दो सबसे जबरदस्त टीमों के बीच फाइनल मुकाबले में भिड़ंत होगी. एक तरफ लीग स्टेज में टॉप पर रही और अपने डेब्यू सीजन में ही ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम होगी. वहीं, दूसरी तरफ मौजूदा सीजन की पहली फाइनलिस्ट और आईपीएल इतिहास की दूसरी सबसे सफल टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स होगी. दोनों ही टीमें इस मैच में जीत के इरादे से मैदान में उतरेंगी. आइए बताते हैं इस मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस किस प्लेइंग-11 के साथ मैदान में उतर सकती है.

