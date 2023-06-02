Matthew Hayden ने चुनी दुनिया की सर्वश्रेष्ठ Playing 11, भारत के इस महान क्रिकेटर को बना दिया अपनी टीम का कप्तान
Matthew Hayden: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व दिग्गज और विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज मैथ्यू हैडेन ने वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के एक से बढ़कर एक धुरंधर खिलाड़ियों को चुनकर अपनी सर्वश्रेष्ठ IPL प्लेइंग इलेवन (Playing 11) बनाई है. मैथ्यू हैडेन (Matthew Hayden) ने अपनी इस टीम का कप्तान एक महान भारतीय क्रिकेटर को चुना है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Matthew Hayden's Playing 11: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व दिग्गज और विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज मैथ्यू हैडेन ने वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के एक से बढ़कर एक धुरंधर खिलाड़ियों को चुनकर अपनी सर्वश्रेष्ठ IPL प्लेइंग इलेवन (Playing 11) बनाई है. मैथ्यू हैडेन (Matthew Hayden) ने अपनी इस टीम का कप्तान एक महान भारतीय क्रिकेटर को चुना है. मैथ्यू हैडेन की इस सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्लेइंग इलेवन (Playing 11) में ऐसे खतरनाक खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं जो अकेले अपने दम पर मैच का रुख पलट सकते हैं. 

