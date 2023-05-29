MS Dhoni: धोनी रिजर्व-डे के दिन ही फैंस को बोलेंगे 'Goodbye'? इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से भी ऐसे ही ली थी विदाई
topStories1hindi1715631
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

MS Dhoni: धोनी रिजर्व-डे के दिन ही फैंस को बोलेंगे 'Goodbye'? इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से भी ऐसे ही ली थी विदाई

MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी का यह आखिरी सीजन होने की अटकलें लगातार लगाई जा रही हैं. वहीं, चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान का रिजर्व-डे से भी पुराना नाता रहा है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni: धोनी रिजर्व-डे के दिन ही फैंस को बोलेंगे 'Goodbye'? इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से भी ऐसे ही ली थी विदाई

MS Dhoni And Reserve Day: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच 28 मई को होना था. लेकिन बारिश के चलते अब ये मैच 29 मई को खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) के बीच नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला जाने वाला ये मैच ऐतिहास रहने वाला है. आईपीएल इतिहास में पहली बार रिजर्व डे के लिए दिन मैच खेला जाएगा. वहीं, एमएस धोनी का यह आखिरी सीजन होने की अटकलें लगातार लगाई जा रही हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा