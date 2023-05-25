IPL 2023: रोहित शर्मा ने हार्दिक को दिखाया आईना, अपने इस बयान से किया पलटवार!
topStories1hindi1709963
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: रोहित शर्मा ने हार्दिक को दिखाया आईना, अपने इस बयान से किया पलटवार!

IPL 2023: आईपीएल की सबसे सफल टीम मुंबई इंडियंस मौजूदा सीजन में भी आग उगल रही है. बुधवार को हुए एलिमिनेटर मैच में मुंबई ने लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को 81 रनों से हराकर क्वालीफायर 2 में जगह बना ली है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: रोहित शर्मा ने हार्दिक को दिखाया आईना, अपने इस बयान से किया पलटवार!

Rohit Sharma Statement: रिकॉर्ड 5 बार की चैंपियन टीम मुंबई इंडियंस घातक फॉर्म में आ चुकी है. आईपीएल 2023 में खराब शुरुआत करने के बाद टीम ने पहले प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई किया. इसके बाद एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स की टीम को 81 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हरा दिया. इस जीत के साथ ही मुंबई की टीम क्वालीफायर 2 में गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ खेलेगी, जो टीम इस मैच में जीत दर्ज करेगी वह आगामी 28 मई को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ इस सीजन का फाइनल मैच खेलेगी. इस बीच कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने एक बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Australia
ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, स्वागत के लिए उमड़ा भारतीय समुदाय
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर
Lava Agni2
Lava Agni 2 सेल पर आते ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे ग्राहक