Team India: WTC फाइनल से पहले इस भारतीय का बल्ले से कोहराम, शॉट्स देख खौफ में आ जाएंगे कंगारू!

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 आगामी 7 जून से खेला जाना है. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के एक खूंखार फॉर्म में चल रहे बल्लेबाज ने बीती रात(26 मई) को गजब पारी खेल डाली.

 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 का फाइनल 7 से 11 जून के बीच खेला जाएगा. यह मुकाबला इंग्लैंड के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर होना है. इस मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया का एक बल्लेबाज बेहद ही घातक फॉर्म में है. अगर इस बल्लेबाज की यही फॉर्म WTC फाइनल में भी जारी रही तो वह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाजों के लिए बुरा सपना बन सकता है. बीती रात इस बल्लेबाज ने अपना लोहा एक बार फिर पूरी दुनिया के सामने मनवाया.
 

