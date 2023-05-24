WTC Final में भारत की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण बनेगा ये खिलाड़ी! सेलेक्टर्स ने मौका देकर की बड़ी गलती
WTC Final में भारत की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण बनेगा ये खिलाड़ी! सेलेक्टर्स ने मौका देकर की बड़ी गलती

WTC Final 2023: BCCI ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल के लिए टीम इंडिया में एक खिलाड़ी को चुनकर सबसे बड़ी गलती कर दी है. इस खिलाड़ी के खेलने से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को बड़ा नुकसान झेलना पड़ सकता है. ये खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में भारत की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण भी बन सकता है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

WTC Final में भारत की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण बनेगा ये खिलाड़ी! सेलेक्टर्स ने मौका देकर की बड़ी गलती

ICC WTC Final 2023: BCCI ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल के लिए टीम इंडिया में एक खिलाड़ी को चुनकर सबसे बड़ी गलती कर दी है. इस खिलाड़ी के खेलने से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को बड़ा नुकसान झेलना पड़ सकता है. ये खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में भारत की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण भी बन सकता है. बता दें कि भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. 

