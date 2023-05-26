IPL 2023: LSG ने खुद मारी पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी, मुंबई से मिली हार पर इस दिग्गज ने जमकर निकली भड़ास!
IPL 2023: LSG ने खुद मारी पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी, मुंबई से मिली हार पर इस दिग्गज ने जमकर निकली भड़ास!

IPL 2023: लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को मुंबई इंडियंस के हाथों आईपीएल 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में 81 रनों से बड़ी हार का सामना करना पड़ा, जिसके बाद टीम टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई. इसपर एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने अपनी भड़ास निकाली है.

May 26, 2023

IPL 2023: LSG ने खुद मारी पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी, मुंबई से मिली हार पर इस दिग्गज ने जमकर निकली भड़ास!

Virender Sehwag big statement: मुंबई इंडियंस ने आईपीएल 2023 के एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को 81 रनों से रौंद दिया. इस जीत के साथ ही मुंबई क्वालीफायर-2 में गुजरात से भिड़ेगी, जबकि लखनऊ की टीम का सफर यहीं खत्म हो गया. लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के इस मैच में लिए एक फैसले पर पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लताड़ लगाई है. इस क्रिकेटर ने कहा है कि टीम ने खुद अपने पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी मारी है.

