IPL: 'मेरी टीम हार जाती तो भी मुझे खुशी होती', धोनी को लेकर इस भारतीय की गजब दीवानगी

Indian Premier League: आईपीएल 2023 खत्म हो चुका है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल में पांचवीं बार ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की है. इसके बाद अब एक भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने धोनी को लेकर बयान दिया है और कहा है कि अगर मेरी टीम हार भी जाती तो भी मुझे खुशी होती.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

MS Dhoni: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मैच में धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को रौंदकर पांचवीं बार ट्रॉफी जीती. इस जीत के साथ ही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली मुंबई इंडियंस की बराबरी कर ली. अब दोनों टीमों के नाम 5-5 आईपीएल खिताब हो गए हैं. आईपीएल खत्म होने के बाद एक भारतीय क्रिकेटर के बयान सामने आया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि अगर मेरी टीम CSK से हार भी जाती तो भी मुझे खुशी होती.

