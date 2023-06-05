AI खा रहा लोगों की Jobs! गईं 4 हजार लोगों की नौकरियां; ChatGPT बनाने वाले ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन
AI खा रहा लोगों की Jobs! गईं 4 हजार लोगों की नौकरियां; ChatGPT बनाने वाले ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

AI ने मार्केट में हलचल मचा डाली है. अब ऐसा समय आ गया है कि कई कंपनियां इसका इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं और लाभ उठा रही हैं. नई रिपोर्ट में पता चला है कि पिछले महीने मई में लगभग 4,000 लोगों ने उभरती हुई तकनीक से अपनी नौकरी खो दी. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

AI खा रहा लोगों की Jobs! गईं 4 हजार लोगों की नौकरियां; ChatGPT बनाने वाले ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

AI ने टेक मार्केट में उथल-पुथल मचा डाला है. जब से ChatGPT, Bard और Bing जैसे AI Tools लॉन्च हुए हैं, चीजें और चुनौतीपूर्ण हो गई हैं. तीनों के लॉन्च होने के बाद इनकी काफी चर्चा रही. अब ऐसा समय आ गया है कि कई कंपनियां इसका इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं और लाभ उठा रही हैं. नई रिपोर्ट में पता चला है कि पिछले महीने मई में लगभग 4,000 लोगों ने उभरती हुई तकनीक से अपनी नौकरी खो दी. 

