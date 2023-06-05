AC में आग लगने के है ये तीन कारण! चालू करने से पहले जान लें; नहीं तो पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने
AC में आग लगने के है ये तीन कारण! चालू करने से पहले जान लें; नहीं तो पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

अमेरिका में एसी ब्लास्ट से ऐसा हादसा हुआ, जिसने हर किसी के होश उड़ा दिए. एसी ब्लास्ट से वहां 29 लोगों की जान गई. एक छोटी सी गलती बड़ा नुकसान करा सकती है. आइए बताते हैं एसी से कैसे ब्लास्ट होने के चांसेस बढ़ जाते हैं...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

गर्मियों में AC सबसे ज्यादा राहत देता है. लेकिन इससे हादसे भी हो सकते हैं. अमेरिका में एसी ब्लास्ट से ऐसा हादसा हुआ, जिसने हर किसी के होश उड़ा दिए. एसी ब्लास्ट से वहां 29 लोगों की जान गई और 200 मिलियन डॉलर का नुकसान हो गया. लेकिन आप सोच रहे होंगे कि एसी कैसे ब्लास्ट हो सकता है. एक छोटी सी गलती बड़ा नुकसान करा सकती है. आइए बताते हैं एसी से कैसे ब्लास्ट होने के चांसेस बढ़ जाते हैं...

