Apple की भारत में दमदार एंट्री से खौफ में आ गया चीन-पाकिस्तान! 2025 तक होगा ये बड़ा खेल
प्पल भारत में अपने आईफोनों का उत्पादन 18 फीसदी से अधिक बढ़ाना चाहता है. इसके लिए, ऐपल ने 2025 तक की अंतिम तिथि निर्धारित की है. भारत में साल 2023 तक ऐप्पल का आईफोन प्रोडक्शन 7 फीसदी से अधिक था. ऐप्पल भारत में आईफोन 13, आईफोन 12 और आईफोन एसई का निर्माण कर रहा है.

Apple भारत में एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाने की तैयारी कर रहा है. हालांकि, ऐप्पल पहले से ही भारत में अपने चयनित आईफोन मॉडल का प्रोडक्शन कर रहा था. लेकिन अब कंपनी ने इसकी गति में वृद्धि करने का निर्णय लिया है. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ऐप्पल भारत में अपने आईफोनों का उत्पादन 18 फीसदी से अधिक बढ़ाना चाहता है. इसके लिए, ऐपल ने 2025 तक की अंतिम तिथि निर्धारित की है.

