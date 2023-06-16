5 साल में इंसानियत को खत्म कर देगा AI! दुनिया के टॉप CEOs ने दी चेतावनी
5 साल में इंसानियत को खत्म कर देगा AI! दुनिया के टॉप CEOs ने दी चेतावनी

येल एसीओ समिट के एक सर्वे के अनुसार, 42 प्रतिशत CEOs को लगता है कि AI अगले पांच से 10 साल में मानवता के लिए खतरा बन सकता है. इस संदर्भ में, कई CEOs आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस को मानवीय अस्तित्व के लिए चुनौती प्रदान करने वाली तकनीक समझते हैं.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

AI के तेजी से बढ़ते इस्तेमाल और उसके प्रभाव को लेकर लोगों द्वारा लगातार चिंता व्यक्त की जा रही है. इस संदर्भ में, टॉप एग्जक्यूटिव्स के बीच AI को लेकर सकारात्मक मान्यता की कमी है. येल एसीओ समिट के एक सर्वे के अनुसार, 42 प्रतिशत CEOs को लगता है कि AI अगले पांच से 10 साल में मानवता के लिए खतरा बन सकता है. इस संदर्भ में, कई CEOs आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस को मानवीय अस्तित्व के लिए चुनौती प्रदान करने वाली तकनीक समझते हैं.

