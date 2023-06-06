YouTube वीडियो बनाते हैं तो ये टिप्स बना देंगे मालामाल! आज ही से फॉलो करना शुरू कर दें
topStories1hindi1727468
Hindi Newsटेक

YouTube वीडियो बनाते हैं तो ये टिप्स बना देंगे मालामाल! आज ही से फॉलो करना शुरू कर दें

YouTube Earning Tips: अगर आप YouTube वीडियो बनाते हैं लेकिन अभी तक आपका अकाउंट मॉनिटाइज नहीं हुआ है तो ये टिप्स आपका अकाउंट मॉनिटाइज भी करवा देंगे साथ ही आप इनसे बंपर कमाई भी कर पाएंगे.

 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

YouTube वीडियो बनाते हैं तो ये टिप्स बना देंगे मालामाल! आज ही से फॉलो करना शुरू कर दें

YouTube Money Earning: जब भी आप किसी इन्फ्लुएंसर के YouTube देखते हैं तो आपको भी जरूर ख्याल आता होगा कि आप भी वीडियो बनाना शुरू करें और उनसे जोरदार कमाई करें, हालांकि आप जब भी वीडियो बनाने जाते हैं तो आपको काफी चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ता है और वीडियो बनाने के बावजूद भी आपको अच्छे व्यूज नहीं मिलते हैं ऐसे में आपका चैनल मॉनिटाइज नहीं होता है जिसकी वजह से आप कमाई नहीं कर पाते हैं. अगर आप भी इस समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं तो आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि कैसे आप अपने चैनल को जल्द से जल्द मॉनिटाइज करवा कर उससे लाखों में कमाई कर सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें