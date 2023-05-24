Bard में बड़ा बदलाव कर रहा Google, यूजर्स को हर सवाल का जवाब मिलेगा HD इमेज के साथ
Bard में बड़ा बदलाव कर रहा Google, यूजर्स को हर सवाल का जवाब मिलेगा HD इमेज के साथ

Bard New Feature: Google Bard की नई खासियत यूजर्स को जरूर पसंद आएगी क्योंकि इससे सवालों के जवाब जान पाना काफी आसान हो जाएगा, ये फीचर Chat GPT को कड़ी टक्कर देगा. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Google Bard: Google Bard एक जोरदार Ai टूल है जो Chat GPT को टक्कर देने के लिए मार्केट में उतारा गया था. इस टूल में कई तरह की खासियतें देखने को मिलती हैं लेकिन अब इसमें एक नई खासियत को शामिल किया जाने वाला है जो गेम चेंजर साबित हो सकती है. आपको बता दें कि Google ने I/O में बड़ा ऐलान करते हुए Bard AI चैटबॉट में एक नई खासियत को जोड़ने का फैसला किया है जिसके आने के बाद यूजर्स के लिए सवालों का जवाब जान पाना बोरिंग काम नहीं रह जाएगा, ऐसा क्यों है इस बारे में आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं क्योंकि इससे आपका एक्सपीरियंस पूरी तरह से बदलने जा रहा है. 

