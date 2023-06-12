iPhone 14 Pro Max मिल रहा सिर्फ 5 हजार रुपये में? खरीदने से पहले जान लीजिए सच्चाई
iPhone 14 Pro Max मिल रहा सिर्फ 5 हजार रुपये में? खरीदने से पहले जान लीजिए सच्चाई

ये पोस्टें यूजर्स को धोखा देने के लिए उच्च मूल्यवान इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम्स पर प्रारंभिक शुल्क के नाम पर डिजाइन की गई हैं, और बाद में ये पोस्टें गायब हो जाती हैं. हाल ही में, दिल्ली पुलिस ने इस तरह के जालसाजों को गिरफ्तार किया है जो महंगे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम्स के खरीदारों को धोखा देकर लूट करते थे.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

iPhone 14 Pro Max का अच्छा खासा क्रेज है. कम कीमत में फोन मिल जाए तो हर कोई इसे लेना चाहता है. अगर आपको कोई Instagram पेज दिखता है, जहां हाई-एंड वाला आईफोन सस्ते में मिलता दिखता है तो थोड़ा रुकिए और फिप से सोचें. ऐसा माना जाता है कि ये पोस्टें यूजर्स को धोखा देने के लिए उच्च मूल्यवान इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम्स पर प्रारंभिक शुल्क के नाम पर डिजाइन की गई हैं, और बाद में ये पोस्टें गायब हो जाती हैं. हाल ही में, दिल्ली पुलिस ने इस तरह के जालसाजों को गिरफ्तार किया है जो महंगे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम्स के खरीदारों को धोखा देकर लूट करते थे.

