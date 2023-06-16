Good News: बनना शुरू हो गए iPhone 15! जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च और कितनी होगी कीमत
Good News: बनना शुरू हो गए iPhone 15! जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च और कितनी होगी कीमत

रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो iPhone 15 Series की कीमत पिछले मॉडल्स के मुकाबले ज्यादा होगी. अब, Apple और Foxconn झेंग्झौ में नए iPhones के परीक्षण उत्पादन शुरू करने के लिए Foxconn के साथ लीक को और बढ़ावा देने जा रहे हैं. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Good News: बनना शुरू हो गए iPhone 15! जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च और कितनी होगी कीमत

iPhone 15 Series को लॉन्च होने में अभी दो महीने का समय है. जैसे-जैसे लॉन्चिंग की तारीख करीब आ रही है. वैसे-वैसे आने वाले फोन को लेकर कई खुलासे हो रहे हैं. सूत्रों की मानें तो इस बार की iPhone 15 Series की कीमत पिछले मॉडल्स के मुकाबले ज्यादा होगी. अब, Apple और Foxconn झेंग्झौ में नए iPhones के परीक्षण उत्पादन शुरू करने के लिए Foxconn के साथ लीक को और बढ़ावा देने जा रहे हैं. 

