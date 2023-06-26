OPPO ने बिगाड़ा Samsung का खेल! कम कीमत वाले इस फोन के फीचर्स को देख टूट पड़ेगी जनता
topStories1hindi1754216
Hindi Newsटेक

OPPO ने बिगाड़ा Samsung का खेल! कम कीमत वाले इस फोन के फीचर्स को देख टूट पड़ेगी जनता

OPPO A78 4G जल्द लॉन्च होने वाला है. फोन को लीक हुए रेंडर में देखा गया है, जिससे इसके डिज़ाइन और टिपस्टर सुधांशु द्वारा शेयर की गई अधिक जानकारी का पता चला है. आइए जानते हैं OPPO A78 4G के स्पेक्स...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

OPPO ने बिगाड़ा Samsung का खेल! कम कीमत वाले इस फोन के फीचर्स को देख टूट पड़ेगी जनता

OPPO के कई 5जी स्मार्टफोन्स इंडियन मार्केट में आ चुके हैं. अब वो अपना एक 4जी फोन भी उतार रहा है, जिसका नाम OPPO A78 4G है. इस फोन को कई सर्टिफिकेशन्स वेबसाइट्स पर देखा जा चुका है. फोन को लीक हुए रेंडर में देखा गया है, जिससे इसके डिज़ाइन और टिपस्टर सुधांशु द्वारा शेयर की गई अधिक जानकारी का पता चला है. आइए जानते हैं OPPO A78 4G के स्पेक्स...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप