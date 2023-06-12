रैपिडैक्स ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए Good News! UPI से बुक कर सकेंगे टिकट; जानिए प्रोसेस
रैपिडैक्स ट्रेन के यात्रियों के लिए एक और अच्छी खबर है. इस मार्ग पर सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को अब यूपीआई के माध्यम से टिकट खरीदने की सुविधा मिलेगी. रेलवे स्टेशनों पर ऐसी टिकट वेंडिंग मशीनें स्थापित की जाएंगी जहां यूपीआई पेमेंट की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

दिल्ली और मेरठ के बीच चलने वाली रैपिडैक्स ट्रेन के यात्रियों के लिए एक और अच्छी खबर है. इस मार्ग पर सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को अब यूपीआई के माध्यम से टिकट खरीदने की सुविधा मिलेगी. रेलवे स्टेशनों पर ऐसी टिकट वेंडिंग मशीनें स्थापित की जाएंगी जहां यूपीआई पेमेंट की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी. यह देश में पहली बार हो रही है कि टिकट वेंडिंग मशीनों में यूपीआई पेमेंट का विकल्प होगा. इस तरीके से, यात्री रैपिडैक्स ट्रेन के टिकट खरीदने के लिए UPI पेमेंट का उपयोग कर सकेंगे.

