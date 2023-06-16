Samsung Galaxy A54: 40 हजार रुपये वाला Smartphone, जानिए खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं
topStories1hindi1740169
Hindi Newsटेक

Samsung Galaxy A54: 40 हजार रुपये वाला Smartphone, जानिए खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं

Samsung Galaxy A54: हाल ही में कंपनी ने Samsung Galaxy A54 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, जो प्रीमियम फीचर्स के साथ आता है. भारत में इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 38,999 रुपये है. आइए जानते हैं फोन में क्या खास है और इसके खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy A54: 40 हजार रुपये वाला Smartphone, जानिए खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं

Samsung की Galaxy A Series काफी पॉपुलर सीरीज है. इसके फोन्स काफी पॉपुलर और चर्चा में रहते हैं. हाल ही में कंपनी ने Samsung Galaxy A54 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, जो प्रीमियम फीचर्स के साथ आता है. भारत में इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 38,999 रुपये है. लॉन्चिंग के समय कंपनी ने फोन को लेकर कई दावे किए. आइए जानते हैं फोन में क्या खास है और इसके खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Deoband
अंग्रेजी के खिलाफ देवबंद दारुल उलूम का फतवा, नियम नहीं माने तो छात्र को निकाला जाएगा
Sharda Rajan Iyengar
तितली उड़ी... की गायिका शारदा नहीं रहीं, उनकी वजह से फिल्म फेयर ने किया था बड़ा चेंज
Ecuador
अस्पताल ने जिस महिला को घोषित कर दिया मृत, वह ताबूत में ले रही थी सांसें फिर...
Hina Khan
Hina और Shaheer बारिश के बाद अब लेकर आए बरसात, नए गाने में दिखी केमिस्ट्री