Tinder पर आशिकी लड़ाना लड़की को पड़ा महंगा! लड़का ले भागा 4.5 लाख रुपये, जानिए कैसे
Tinder पर आशिकी लड़ाना लड़की को पड़ा महंगा! लड़का ले भागा 4.5 लाख रुपये, जानिए कैसे

Tinder love match Scam: बेंगलुरू की रहने वाली महिला ऑलाइन डेटिंग ऐप पर पहुंची और उसको लाखों रुपये का नुकसान हो गया. उसने सोचा कि उसे टिंडर पर प्यार मिला है, लेकिन बदले में उसे 4.5 लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

Tinder पर आशिकी लड़ाना लड़की को पड़ा महंगा! लड़का ले भागा 4.5 लाख रुपये, जानिए कैसे

Online Scams भारत में लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. वॉट्सएप पर बढ़ते स्कैम के बाद सरकार ने भी धोखाधड़ी करने वाले अकाउंट्स को ब्लॉक करने को कहा है. लेकिन ये स्कैम्स अब वॉट्सएप तक सीमित नहीं है, डेटिंग ऐप्स में भी स्कैम्स होने लगे हैं. स्कैमर्स हर तरह से लाभ उठाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. बेंगलुरू की रहने वाली महिला ऑलाइन डेटिंग ऐप पर पहुंची और उसको लाखों रुपये का नुकसान हो गया. उसने सोचा कि उसे टिंडर पर प्यार मिला है, लेकिन बदले में उसे 4.5 लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ.

