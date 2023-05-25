ChatGPT Apps: तुरंत फोन से Uninstall कर दें 3 ChatGPT, वरना पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने
ChatGPT Apps: तुरंत फोन से Uninstall कर दें 3 ChatGPT, वरना पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

Uninstall These ChatGPT Apps: अगर आपके फोन में यह 3 चैट जीपीटी इनस्टॉल है तो अभी इसे अनइनस्टॉल कर दें. वरना आपको लेने के देने पड़ जाएंगे क्योंकि ये 3 चैट जीपीटी आपके फोन के लिए ही नहीं बना है. जानिए क्यों?

ChatGPT Apps: तुरंत फोन से Uninstall कर दें 3 ChatGPT, वरना पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

ChatGPT Apps And Data Leak: टेक्नोलॉजी के इस बदलते दौर के साथ इंसानों ने खुद को अपडेट कर लिया है. जैसे-जैसे नई टेक्नोलॉजी बाजार में आ रही है, उसे लोगों द्वारा सहज रूप से स्वीकार किया जा रहा है. वर्तमान समय में चैट जीपीटी की चर्चा चारों तरफ है और इसे शिक्षा से लेकर कंप्यूटर साइंस और कंटेंट के क्षेत्र में तेजी से इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है. आपको बता दें कि मार्केट में आपको कई ऐसे चैट जीपीटी मिल जाते हैं जो देखने में असली की तरह नजर आते हैं लेकिन इनके इस्तेमाल पर आपसे पैसे लिए जाते हैं.

