WhatsApp ला रहा कमाल का फीचर, मैसेज के साथ ये काम पर पाएंगे यूजर्स, जानें इसके बारे में सब कुछ
WhatsApp ला रहा कमाल का फीचर, मैसेज के साथ ये काम पर पाएंगे यूजर्स, जानें इसके बारे में सब कुछ

WhatsApp New Feature: व्हाट्सएप एक ऐसा फीचर लाने की तैयारी में है जो चैटिंग के दौरान यूजर्स को यह चुनने की अनुमति देगा कि उनका पिन कितने समय तक चलेगा. 

 

WhatsApp ला रहा कमाल का फीचर, मैसेज के साथ ये काम पर पाएंगे यूजर्स, जानें इसके बारे में सब कुछ

WhatsApp New Message Feature: मेटा के स्वामित्व वाला इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग एप्लिकेशन व्हाट्सएप जल्द ही ऐसे फीचर को उतारने की तैयारी में है जो ये चुनने में मदद करेगा कि चैट और ग्रुप में कितने समय तक कोई मैसेज पिन रहेगा. इस फीचर के साथ, पर्सनल चैट और ग्रुप में एक निश्चित मैसेज को पिन करना संभव होगा. पिन किया हुआ मैसेज काफी मददगार साबित हो सकता है. 

