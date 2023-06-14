YouTube ने खोला कमाई का एक और दरवाजा! नए यूजर्स भी कमा सकते हैं लाखों रुपये; जानिए कैसे
YouTube ने खोला कमाई का एक और दरवाजा! नए यूजर्स भी कमा सकते हैं लाखों रुपये; जानिए कैसे

YouTube पार्टनर प्रोग्राम (YPP) के लिए एजिबिलिटी रिक्वायरमेंट को कम कर दिया है और छोटे फॉलोअर्स वाले रचनाकारों के लिए नए मुद्रीकरण के तरीके पेश किए हैं.  निर्माता अब YPP में शामिल होने के पात्र होंगे, जब वे 500 सब्सक्राइबर तक पहुंच जाएंगे.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

YouTube ने खोला कमाई का एक और दरवाजा! नए यूजर्स भी कमा सकते हैं लाखों रुपये; जानिए कैसे

यूट्यूब ने हाल ही में अपनी मोनिटाइजेशन पॉलिसी में एक महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट की घोषणा की है, जिससे छोटे क्रिएटर्स को अपने कंटेंट से पैसा कमाना आसान हो गया है. यह प्लेटफॉर्म ने अपने YouTube पार्टनर प्रोग्राम (YPP) के लिए एजिबिलिटी रिक्वायरमेंट को कम कर दिया है और छोटे फॉलोअर्स वाले रचनाकारों के लिए नए मुद्रीकरण के तरीके पेश किए हैं. यह उन रचनाकारों के लिए एक बड़ी सुविधा है जो अपनी खुद की बनाई गई सामग्री से अधिक आय कमाना चाहते हैं.

