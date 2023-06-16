Karan Vohra Baby: इमली सीरियल फेम करन वोहरा जुड़वा बेटों के बने पिता! खुशी का नहीं ठिकाना
topStories1hindi1740839
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Karan Vohra Baby: इमली सीरियल फेम करन वोहरा जुड़वा बेटों के बने पिता! खुशी का नहीं ठिकाना

Karan Vohra Twin Sons: टीवी एक्टर करन वोहरा के घर पर बड़ी खुशी आई है. उनकी पत्नी बेला वोहरा ने जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म दिया है जिससे उनकी खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Vohra Baby: इमली सीरियल फेम करन वोहरा जुड़वा बेटों के बने पिता! खुशी का नहीं ठिकाना

Karan Vohra Latest News: टीवी एक्टर करन वोहरा (Karan Vohra) के पांव इस वक्त खुशी के मारे जमीन पर नहीं हैं. हो भी कैसे करण दो जुड़वां बेटों के पिता जो बन गए हैं ऐसे में वो ही नहीं बल्कि उनका पूरा परिवार इस वक्त खुशी से झूम रहा है. उनकी पत्नी बेला वोहरा (Bella Vohra) ने आज जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म दिया. फिलहाल बेला और बच्चे दोनो ही स्वस्थ हैं ये जानकारी खुद करण ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए फैंस को दी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!