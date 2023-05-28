The Kapil Sharma Show: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
topStories1hindi1714909
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

The Kapil Sharma Show: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद

Kabir Bedi On The Kapil Sharma Show: द कपिल शर्मा शो में इस हफ्ते बेदी परिवार के खास बाशिंदे नजर आएंगे. मशहूर अभिनेता कबीर बेदी अपनी बेटी पूजा बेदी और नातिन अलाया एफ के साथ शो में पहुंच रहे हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

The Kapil Sharma Show: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: यूं तो हर हफ्ते द कपिल शर्मा शो में सितारे पहुंचते ही हैं लेकिन ये शो तब खास बन जाता है जब कुछ पुराने नगीने शो में दिखें और पुरानी यादें ताजा कर दें. इस हफ्ते ऐसा ही स्पेशल एपिसोड टेलीकास्ट होने जा रहा है. द कपिल शर्मा शो में मशहूर अभिनेता कबीर बेदी (Kabir Bedi), बेटी पूजा बेदी (Pooja Bedi) और नातिन अलाया एफ (Alaya F) के साथ नजर आएंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा