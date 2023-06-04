मगरमच्छ के जबड़े पर टेप बांधकर कुत्ते से लड़ा दिया, फिर क्या हुआ..खुद ही देख लीजिए
topStories1hindi1724100
Hindi Newsवायरल

मगरमच्छ के जबड़े पर टेप बांधकर कुत्ते से लड़ा दिया, फिर क्या हुआ..खुद ही देख लीजिए

Viral Video: सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो जैसे ही वायरल हुआ लोग इस पर प्रतिक्रिया देने लगे. एक यूजर ने कहा कि मगरमच्छ के जबड़े पर इस तरह टेप बांधना ठीक नहीं है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

मगरमच्छ के जबड़े पर टेप बांधकर कुत्ते से लड़ा दिया, फिर क्या हुआ..खुद ही देख लीजिए

Crocodile Tape: मगरमच्छ के बारे में यह कहा जाता है कि यह ऐसा जीव है कि अगर इसके जबड़े में कुछ आ गया तो उसे पक्का नुकसान पहुंचाएगा, साथ ही ऐसा भी हो सकता है कि जबड़े के पास पहुंचने वालों की जान भी चली जाएगी. पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया जिसे देखकर लोग डर गए. क्योंकि इसमें मगरमच्छ एक कुत्ते से लड़ता नजर आ रहा है. लेकिन मगरमच्छ के जबड़े पर टेप बंधा हुआ नजर आया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
hotel room
होटल में बेड पर हमेशा चार तकिए ही क्यों रखें जाते हैं, क्या आप जानते हैं इसकी वजह