Buttermilk Benefits: किसी भी समय नहीं पीना चाहिए छाछ...जान लीजिए इसके सेवन का सही समय
topStories1hindi1727746
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Buttermilk Benefits: किसी भी समय नहीं पीना चाहिए छाछ...जान लीजिए इसके सेवन का सही समय

When To Drink Buttermilk: गर्मियों के मौसम में ठंडी चीजों का क्रेज अलग ही रहता है. ऐसे में छाछ पीना बहुत ही आनंदमय लगता है और ये शरीर को भी कई फायदे देता है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि छाछ पीने का एक सही समय भी होता है. क्योंकि गलत समय पर छाछ पीने से आपको नुकसान भी पहुंच सकता है. आईए जानें...

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Trending Photos

Buttermilk Benefits: किसी भी समय नहीं पीना चाहिए छाछ...जान लीजिए इसके सेवन का सही समय

Right Time For Buttermilk In Summers: गर्मियां आते ही लोग ठंडी चीजों के आदि हो जाते हैं. इस मौसम में केवल कूलर, ऐसी के सामने बैठकर आराम करना और ठंडी खानेपीने की चीजों का सेवन करने का ही मन करता है. ऐसे में आप कई तरह की ड्रिंक्स और दही, छाछ का सेवन कर सकते हैं. बहुत से लोग खाने के साथ या बाद में दही खाना पसंद करते हैं, तो कुछ लोग छाछ का सेवन करते हैं. छाछ शरीर में तरावट के साथ अंदर से ठंडक प्रदान करता है. गर्मियों के लिए ये एक बेहतरीन ड्रिंक है. छाछ का सेवन हमें कई बीमारियों से बचाता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Toilet Seat
दुर्लभ बीमारी! टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठते ही महिला के घुटने की हड्डी टूटी, क्या है वजह?
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Review: वेब सीरीज में हैं कुछ ब्रेकिंग न्यूज भी, लेकिन पढ़ना होंगी खुद आपको ही